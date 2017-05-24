UK Home Secretary calls US leaks on Manchester terror probe ‘irritating,’

Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd. (File Photo) Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd. (File Photo)

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd today slammed US leaks on the investigation into the deadly Manchester terror attack as “irritating” and said she had made it clear to Washington that it “should not happen again.”

A string of details about Monday’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and injured over 100 others have emerged from US law enforcement sources before being released by British police or officials.

“The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise,” Rudd told BBC Radio. “So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again.”

Asked if the leaks from US officials had compromised the ongoing investigation, Rudd said she “wouldn’t go that far.” But, she added, “I can say that they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn’t happen again.”

The US is one of Britain’s key intelligence partners. Both countries share sensitive information as part of the “Five Eyes” alliance, which also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Details of the Manchester attack were quick to emerge from the US in the immediate aftermath of the bombing. For example, US officials told CNN that the attack appeared to be a suicide bombing and that a male at the scene had been identified as the probable suicide bomber.

The US government has come under scrutiny over its handling of foreign intelligence in recent days following reports that US President Donald Trump shared top secret information originating from Israel during a White House meeting with senior Russian officials, the CNN report said.

