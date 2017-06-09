UK General Elections: See how newspapers reacted to exit polls

UK General Elections: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to vote in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) UK General Elections: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to vote in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A day after voting in the General Elections, Britain woke up to the prediction of Prime Minister Theresa May’s impending defeat splashed across newspapers and tabloids. Exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with no clear winner even as the Conservatives are expected to secure 314 seats in the 650-member Parliament and the Labour Party 266. May called for snap polls last month in a bid to secure more seats in the House ahead of hectic Brexit negotiations, due to begin on June 19.

See how newspapers reacted to the exit polls:

Guardian front page, 10.30pm edition: Exit poll shock for May pic.twitter.com/SN6Q5utBYD — The Guardian (@guardian) 8 June 2017

First edition front page: Mayhem pic.twitter.com/TJrCOxwAjM — Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) 8 June 2017

How the newspapers reacted to the shock exit poll #ElectionDay2017 http://t.co/sf9Ev1DTcO pic.twitter.com/BXr7ogANvj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 8 June 2017

FT SECOND EDITION: May gamble on election set to backfire, according to exit polls #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/4Dya6tjfhj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 8 June 2017

