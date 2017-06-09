UK General Elections: See how newspapers reacted to exit polls

Related News
A day after voting in the General Elections, Britain woke up to the prediction of Prime Minister Theresa May’s impending defeat splashed across newspapers and tabloids. Exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with no clear winner even as the Conservatives are expected to secure 314 seats in the 650-member Parliament and the Labour Party 266. May called for snap polls last month in a bid to secure more seats in the House ahead of hectic Brexit negotiations, due to begin on June 19.
See how newspapers reacted to the exit polls:
Tomorrow’s front page: Theresa May’s big gamble fails #tomorrowspaperstoday http://t.co/ntMEjyrpeA pic.twitter.com/pns17mvvpo
— The Times of London (@thetimes) 8 June 2017
THE HERALD: May’s gamble fails #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kHsul3uY8q
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 8 June 2017
Guardian front page, 10.30pm edition: Exit poll shock for May pic.twitter.com/SN6Q5utBYD
— The Guardian (@guardian) 8 June 2017
Thursday’s MAIL
“Let’s reignite British spirit”#tomorrowspaperstoday#bbcpapers
(via @hendopolis)pic.twitter.com/Co6T3HzDnn
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 7, 2017
Tomorrow’s front page: Hanging by a thread #tomorrowspaperstoday http://t.co/BkQIIbA3Ax#Election2017 pic.twitter.com/Kgzwa3yVZa
— Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) 8 June 2017
First edition front page: Mayhem pic.twitter.com/TJrCOxwAjM
— Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) 8 June 2017
How the newspapers reacted to the shock exit poll #ElectionDay2017 http://t.co/sf9Ev1DTcO pic.twitter.com/BXr7ogANvj
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 8 June 2017
Tomorrow’s @Independent first edition front page. To subscribe http://t.co/I50tTGPcwH #tomorrowspaperstoday #electionday2017 pic.twitter.com/BthTIECx1k
— The Independent (@Independent) June 8, 2017
FT SECOND EDITION: May gamble on election set to backfire, according to exit polls #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/4Dya6tjfhj
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 8 June 2017
