UK General Elections: See how newspapers reacted to exit polls

UK General Elections: Exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with no clear winner; the Conservatives are posed to secure 314 seats in the 650-member Parliament and the Labour Party 266.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 9, 2017 8:12 am
UK General Elections, Exit Polls, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn UK General Elections: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to vote in the general election at polling station in Maidenhead, England, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A day after voting in the General Elections, Britain woke up to the prediction of Prime Minister Theresa May’s impending defeat splashed across newspapers and tabloids. Exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with no clear winner even as the Conservatives are expected to secure 314 seats in the 650-member Parliament and the Labour Party 266. May called for snap polls last month in a bid to secure more seats in the House ahead of hectic Brexit negotiations, due to begin on June 19.

See how newspapers reacted to the exit polls:

 

