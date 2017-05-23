UK elections: Indian-origin doctor starts campaign from London’s Bangalore Street

Neeraj Patil is a Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. (Representational Image) Neeraj Patil is a Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. (Representational Image)

An Indian-origin doctor and Britain’s Labour party candidate has launched his campaign for the June 8 general election from Bangalore Street in south-west London.

Neeraj Patil, who is in his late 40s, is a Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. He was born and brought up in Gulbarga in Karnataka.

He has been pitted against the Conservative Education Minister of Britain, Justine Greening in Putney. Greening has been representing the constituency since 2005.

MP for Croydon North and Shadow Local Government Minister Steve Reed launched Patil’s campaign from Bangalore Street located in Putney constituency of London.

The Bangalore Street is located in the London borough of Wandsworth, which has three Parliamentary constituencies, Putney, Battersea and Tooting.

The street derives its name from the recruitment centre of the Bangalore regiment that was located on this street during the British colonial rule in the nineteenth century.

He has worked in the National Health Service for over 15 years in 41 different hospitals.

The general elections in the UK are due on June 8, 2017. Patil has been selected as the parliamentary candidate mainly because of his service to the country’s National Health Service.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now