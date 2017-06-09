UK General elections: Labour party records victory in Canterbury after 100 years

Labour Party candidate Rosie Duffield won the seat in Canterbury. Labour Party candidate Rosie Duffield won the seat in Canterbury.

With British PM Theresa May’s impending downfall nearing close, the left-wing Labour Party has achieved another milestone and has something more to celebrate. The party led by Jeremy Corbyn has achieved a historic victory in Canterbury city, where the Party had never held a seat in over 100 years.

Described as the “biggest upset across Kent” by Kent Live website, Conservative leader MP for Canterbury Julian Brazier, was ousted from the seat after three decades by Rosie Duffield pulling off a close yet miraculous victory. The former teacher, mother of two, won by fewer than 200 votes, with the party’s vote share rising by over 20 percentage points.

According to BBC news, Canterbury seat had seen a Conservative leader as a MP since 1918. Brazier had an odds of 200/1 to regain his seat, and was touted to be one of the safest regions for Conservative Party.

With no clear winner likely to emerge from Thursday’s vote, a wounded May vowed to provide stability, while her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn said she should step down. According to latest update by BBC forecast, The Conservatives will go on to win 318 of the 650 House of Commons seats, leaving them at least eight seats from attaining majority. The left-wing opposition Labour Party is predicted to win 267, causing a “hung parliament” and potential deadlock.

Speaking to the media after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead in southeast England, May said, “At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability.” She further went on to add that her party will work towards bringing stability. “If … the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do.”

