UK election results 2017 live updates: Labour Party leads with 93 seats, Theresa May lags behind

Votes for Britain’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn are piled high as they are counted at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo) Votes for Britain’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn are piled high as they are counted at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo)

The snap UK general elections called by Prime Minister Theresa May might adversely affect her plans of party leadership as incoming result trends show Labour party leading the polls. However, Reuters reported that early results in British elections have historically favoured Labour. This result will decide whether it will be Conservative Party leader May or her Labour Party rival Jeremy Corbyn who takes control of Britain’s exit from the European Union – a two-year negotiation which will plot a new course for the $2.6 trillion economy. May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party. Also read | UK General Election 2017: Three key candidates who can sway voters. Click here

While May’s campaign has relied on “strong and stable leadership” and a hard exit from European Union, Corbyn has emphasised the party is for the many and not the few. Exit polls predicted the Conservative Party securing the maximum seats but a hung parliament with neither party securing majority.

On prediction of May’s losses, Sterling saw its biggest daily fall since January before recovering some ground on Friday.

Follow LIVE updates here (IST):

7.42 am: Steven Morris of the Guardian reports – “Labour has taken back the UK’s most marginal seat – Gower in south Wales. The Tories won the seat with a majority of just 27 in 2015. Before that it had been a Labour seat since 1906.”

7.40 am: “Politics has changed, and politics isn’t going back to the box it was in before,” Jeremy Corbyn says in Islington North.

7.38 am: Jeremy Corbyn re-elected in Islington North.

7.35 am: The 2015 general election in UK gave 331 seats to Conservative Party, 232 to Labour Party and 56 seats to the SNP.

7.31 am: The Scottish National Party (SNP) with Nicola Sturgeon as its leader on the third position with 17 seats.

7.29 am: Boris Johnson has been re-elected in Uxbridge and Ruislip South, the Guardian reports.

7.25 am: A look at the front page of The Guardian, reporting the exit polls.

Guardian front page, 10.30pm edition: Exit poll shock for May pic.twitter.com/SN6Q5utBYD — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2017

7.23 am: Brexit minister Davis says it is too early to say that this is a bad night for Theresa May, reports Sky News

7.17 am: With 198 seats declared out of 650 in British election, Conservatives on 78, Labour on 93, according to Reuters.

7.12 am: Did you know?

Even though the Indian national elections and British elections are similar, a fundamental difference is that voters in the UK don’t get inked on their fingers or have their IDs checked. They just walk-in and cast their votes.

7.08 am: Labour Party at 90 seats, according to BBC.

7.00 am: With 153 seats out of 650 declared in British election, Conservatives on 57 and Labour on 76, reports Reuters.

6.57 am: “Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better,” Corbyn said in a tweet.

Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better. pic.twitter.com/EHLta2rnIW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 9, 2017

6.47 am: Labour Party is expected to take Glasgow.

6.45 am: The Labour Party is at 62 seats, Conservative Party at 47 and the Scottish National Party at 10 seats, according to the BBC.

