Presents Latest News
  • UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London

UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London

Cambridge Analytica, best known for working on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is at the center of an international storm over privacy and political manipulation.

By: AP | London | Updated: March 24, 2018 8:59 am
Enforcement officers working for Information Commissioner’s Office enter the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Officers from Britain’s information regulator are raiding the London offices of data firm Cambridge Analytica after being granted a warrant as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of personal information.

A High Court judge granted the warrant Friday evening. Soon afterwards, 18 people, some in Information Commissioner’s Office jackets, entered the company’s central London offices. The information commissioner is investigating whether the firm improperly used data from some 50 million Facebook users to target voters with ads and political messages

READ | Govt sends a query to Cambridge Analytica: Did you harvest Indian user data, get consent

Cambridge Analytica, best known for working on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is at the center of an international storm over privacy and political manipulation. Authorities in the United States and Britain are investigating whether it and Facebook broke the law in their use of personal information.UK data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 24: Latest News