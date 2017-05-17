UK authorities claim heroin found on PIA flight

PIA flight representational image PIA flight representational image

Civil aviation and security authorities in London have claimed that Border Force (BF) officers had found a ‘quantity of heroin’ on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that landed at Heathrow Airport on Monday. They said National Crime Agency (NCA) officials were investigating the case after the seizure of narcotics from the plane and that no arrests were made. They said that the investigation is still ongoing, reports the Dawn.

The daily also quoted PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, as saying that British authorities had “thoroughly searched” and detained the flight crew after they landed at Heathrow Airport. Flight 785 from Islamabad to London had landed at 2:50 pm on Monday. Upon landing, as passengers disembarked, the flight crew and aircraft were searched by the authorities, the spokesperson said.

Fourteen crew members were released after being detained for nearly two hours by British authorities, Tajwar said, adding that no information was given at that time about why the crew was detained. The PIA flight returned to Pakistan at 11:30 am on Tuesday.

