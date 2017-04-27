UAE sentences Iranian to 10 years for aiding nuclear programme

A court in the United Arab Emirates has sentenced an Iranian businessman to 10 years in prison after being convicted of trying to bring an electric motor and other devices there to further Iran’s nuclear programme. A report by the state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday only identified the businessman by the initials S.M.A.R. It said he was convicted of “violating the international ban on nuclear weapons.” It wasn’t clear how the material the Iranian was convicted of trying to bring into the Islamic Republic would be used to manufacture an atomic bomb.

Iran long has described its nuclear program as peaceful. Western fears over it prompted sanctions later lifted by the nuclear accord with Iran, which capped its enrichment of uranium. Iran had no immediate reaction to the conviction.

