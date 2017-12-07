Top Stories
  • UAE denounces US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – Report

UAE denounces US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – Report

"The ministry expressed deep concern over the repercussions of this decision on the region's stability as it inflames the emotions of the Arab and Muslim people due to the status of Jerusalem in the conscience of Arabs and Muslims."

By: Reuters | Dubai | Published: December 7, 2017 1:45 pm
jerusalem, israel, trump, uae, united arab emirates, world news, indian express Donald Trump (Files/Agencies)
Top News

The United Arab Emirates has denounced the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The ministry expressed deep concern over the repercussions of this decision on the region’s stability as it inflames the emotions of the Arab and Muslim people due to the status of Jerusalem in the conscience of Arabs and Muslims,” the statement added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News