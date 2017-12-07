Donald Trump (Files/Agencies) Donald Trump (Files/Agencies)

The United Arab Emirates has denounced the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The ministry expressed deep concern over the repercussions of this decision on the region’s stability as it inflames the emotions of the Arab and Muslim people due to the status of Jerusalem in the conscience of Arabs and Muslims,” the statement added.

