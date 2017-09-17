Only in Express
  • Typhoon Talim disrupts transport in southwestern Japan

Typhoon Talim disrupts transport in southwestern Japan

Talim, the 18th typhoon of the Pacific season, grounded hundreds of flights and interrupted rail services including some bullet train operations in Kyushu in Japan, say local media reports.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:September 17, 2017 9:56 am
Typhoon Talim, Typhoon Talim in Japan, Typhoon Talim in Japan news, Kyushu, Typhoon distrupts transport system Japan, International news, World news The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its strongest warnings for heavy rain, flooding and high waves in the coastal areas of southwestern Japan. (Source: NASA/earthobservatory.nasa.gov)
Related News

Southwestern parts of Japan faced flight cancellations, train disruptions and felled power lines on Sunday as Typhoon Talim, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the southern island of Kyushu and brought heavy rains and high winds. Talim, the 18th typhoon of the Pacific season, grounded hundreds of flights and interrupted rail services including some bullet train operations in Kyushu, local media reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its strongest warnings for heavy rain, flooding and high waves in the coastal areas of southwestern Japan.

The storm was moving northeast, and could bring strong winds to the Tokyo area by Sunday evening. Monday is a public holiday in Japan, to observe Respect for the Aged Day. Talim, a Tagalog word meaning “Cutting Edge,” forced more than 200,000 people to evacuate in China earlier this week.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 17: Latest News