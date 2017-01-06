Two women punched, racially abused in New York

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A 28-year-old man hurled anti-Indian remarks and punched two women in subway stations in Queens, during separate attacks that authorities are investigating as hate crimes, police said on Friday. Arana Sherlock is being sought by authorities for the racially-charged attacks that began on December 8 morning inside the 88th St. station in Ozone Park, police said.

Sherlock approached an 18-year-old woman, hurled anti-Indian remarks at her and punched her in the face. He then fled the station, New York Daily News quoted officials as saying.Thursday around 2:30 pm, Sherlock offered to swipe a 30-year-old woman into the Jamaica-179th St. station in exchange for money, police said.

When the woman declined his offer, Sherlock made an anti-Indian comment and punched her in the back of the head, according to police. The woman was knocked off her feet and struck her head on the ground.

Sherlock again fled the station, and paramedics treated the woman at the scene, the report said. Police have released a photo of Sherlock, and are asking the public’s help finding him. He is described as 6-feet-tall and 91 kg with a skin condition on his face. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and boots.