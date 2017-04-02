Two sailors rescued from Korean freighter off Uruguay

The ship, which is flagged in the Marshall Islands, had departed from a port in Brazil. Its intended destination was not immediately clear. (Source: AP/File Photo) The ship, which is flagged in the Marshall Islands, had departed from a port in Brazil. Its intended destination was not immediately clear. (Source: AP/File Photo)

Two Filipino sailors have been rescued from a distressed South Korean freighter with 24 crew on board that had apparently sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, the Uruguayan navy said.

Four merchant ships in the area recovered three rafts, and rescued the two Filipino crew members on Saturday, said Gaston Jaunsolo, a spokesman for the navy.

The crew of the Stella Daisy, a Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC) with a capacity of more than 260,000 tonnes, comprised 16 Filipinos and eight Koreans.

The search for the others continued.

The ship had issued an emergency call on Friday shortly before noon (local time), saying it was taking on water, according to the navy.

Because the ship was far off the Uruguayan coast — some 3,700 kilometers, from Montevideo — the navy organised a search by four merchant ships in the area, Jaunsolo told AFP in Montevideo.

He said the first ships to reach the scene had detected a “strong smell of fuel” and spotted debris, “an indication that the damaged ship had sunk,” a statement from the navy said.

The ship, which is flagged in the Marshall Islands, had departed from a port in Brazil. Its intended destination was not immediately clear.

Brazil is sending an aircraft to assist in the search, officials said.

