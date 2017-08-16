‘Two policemen killed in attacks in Egypt’s Sinai’, say Security sources

India @ 70
The attacks have mostly been concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula where Egypt is fighting an insurgency, but in recent months they have expanded to target Coptic Christians, Egypt's largest minority.

Published:August 16, 2017 5:58 am
Two Egyptian policemen were killed in separate attacks in North Sinai province on Tuesday, security sources said. Unknown gunmen fired shots at a policeman in North Sinai’s capital city of Arish before fleeing, a source told Reuters, adding the policeman’s body had been transferred to a military hospital. The other policeman was killed in a similar attack in the same city, another security source said.

Attacks on Egyptian security forces have been common since the military led by general-turned-President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013. The attacks have mostly been concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula where Egypt is fighting an insurgency, but in recent months they have expanded to target Coptic Christians, Egypt’s largest minority.

