Two newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen militants held: Police

“Two newly recruited HM militants were arrested today from Achabal village of Sopore,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Sopore, Harmeet Singh Mehta said “Two newly recruited HM militants were arrested today from Achabal village of Sopore,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Sopore, Harmeet Singh Mehta said

Two recently-recruited militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested today from Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a senior police officer said. “Two newly recruited HM militants were arrested today from Achabal village of Sopore,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Sopore, Harmeet Singh Mehta told PTI.

Mehta said acting on a specific information from a reliable source about the presence of militants in an orchard near the village, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

He said during the search operation, the duo, Yawar Nabi Mir and Arsalan Rasool Teli, both residents of Mohalla Sheikh Sahib in Chinkipora area of Sopore were apprehended. The SP said, on questioning, the two revealed that they left their home on March 28 and joined Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit on the instigation of some local recruiters.

Their families had lodged a missing report on the same day, Mehta said. He said they also revealed that they were motivated to join the militancy by two persons, Arif Teli alias Tiger and Mohammad Shafi Teli, both residents of Arampora area of Sopore.

Both these recruiters have been arrested and booked under law for their criminal intention, the SP said, adding few other recruiters are yet to be apprehended. The apprehension of these two newly recruited militants is in continuation to the policy of bringing back the local youth who have joined the militancy, the police officer said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now