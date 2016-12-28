Two more die after consuming toxic liquor in Pakistan, toll reaches 34

The toxic liquor killed at least 34 people, mostly Christians, and seriously affected 50 others. (Source: File) The toxic liquor killed at least 34 people, mostly Christians, and seriously affected 50 others. (Source: File)

Two more people died on Wedesday after consuming illegally-brewed toxic liquor in a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, taking the overall death toll to 34. The incident took place in a Christian colony in Toba Tek Singh city on December 24 when residents consumed home-made liquor, police said.

The toxic liquor killed at least 34 people, mostly Christians, and seriously affected 50 others, Geo News reported. Dozens are still under treatment at different hospitals, a police spokesperson said.

Police have arrested four suspects for brewing and selling toxic liquor during the event. A case has been registered against the suspects. Dozens were hospitalised after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas in Muhalla Mubarakabad and Christian Colony areas of Toba Tek Singh, police said.

Around 36 other are still receiving treatment at DHQ Toba Tek Singh and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Police officer Mohammad Nadeem said that 25 people were still being treated in hospitals in Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad to have their stomachs pumped. “The men who belong to the Christian community drank liquor on the night of December 25 and went home. Tragedy struck the next morning when many did not rise from their beds, while others got sick,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have formed an inquiry committee to probe the tragedy. Though Pakistan has allowed some breweries to function, alcohol sales and consumption are strictly prohibited for Muslims and tightly regulated for minority communities and foreigners. In March, 45 people, including 35 Hindus, had died after consuming spurious liquor during Holi celebrations in Sindh province.