Two Madhesi leaders join CPN-UML ahead of local polls

Two Madhesi leaders on Sunday joined the main opposition CPN-UML ahead of the June 28 local level polls, a day after a meeting between Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and a key Madhesi party failed to yield any results. Anita Yadav, Central Treasure of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal that has announced to disrupt the local level polls, has joined the main opposition CPN-UML. CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli welcomed Yadav to the party at a function at party office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu. Yadav is another high-profile Madhesi leader to join UML following RJP-N Central Deputy General Secretary Samim Miya Ansari to join the CPN-UML.

Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal’s central member Rajeshwor Mahaseth has also joined the CPN-UML, according to party sources. Yadav had resigned from RJP-N on Saturday saying it had shown extremist behaviours.

The second phase of local level polls are scheduled to be held in province No 1, 5 and 7. The election for province No 3,4 and 6 have already been conducted while the polls for province No 2 have been deferred to September 18.

The nominations for the second phase of local polls are taking place today.

Deuba yesterday invited leaders of the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP-N) to his residence in Budhanilkantha, 10 kms from Kathmandu, for informal consultation on the current crisis, according to sources close to the Prime Minister.

During the talks, Prime Minister Deuba sought cooperation from the agitating Madhesi leaders for the smooth conduct of the second phase of elections.

Deuba also reiterated the government’s stance that once the second phase of elections are held the Constitution would be amended to address the key demands of the agitating parties.

Madhesi leaders, however, told the Prime Minister that they will not take part in the second phase of elections until the Constitution is amended and urged government to fulfil their demands at the earliest.

Some Madhes-centric parties have opposed the elections until the Constitution is amended to accommodate their demands like more representation in parliament and redrawing of provincial boundaries.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution.

