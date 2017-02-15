Two killed, several injured in suicide attack in Peshawar: Police

A day after explosion near provincial assembly in Lahore left 16 people dead, a suicide blast killed two people and injured several in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, according to police. The blast occurred in Hayatabad area of Peshawar when a suicide bomber hit a government vehicle, police was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The blast happened as officials from the provincial government were expected to inaugurate the Out Patient Department (OPD) at the Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dawn News reported.

Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior party leaders were expected to attend the ceremony.

The incident comes barely just a day after a suicide blast claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the banned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) ripped through the camp of protesting chemists in front of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, that killed 16 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd