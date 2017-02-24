Two killed in small-plane crash in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered an inquiry into the crash. (Image for representational purposes. AP Photo/BK Bangash) Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered an inquiry into the crash. (Image for representational purposes. AP Photo/BK Bangash)

A private trainer aircraft today crashed in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to technical problems, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot of the twin-seater plane. The aircraft, owned by Shaheen Air Flying Training School (SAFTS) was completely destroyed as a result of the crash which happened in Faisalabad in Punjab. The plane took off at 12:40 pm (local time) and 15 minutes later it crashed due to a technical fault during crash-landing.

“The captain, Ahmed Hassaan, and Moaz bin Asad died on the spot,” a rescue official was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered an inquiry into the crash.

The last plane crash in Pakistan occurred on December 7 when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 47 people, crashed near Abbottabad, killing all on board.