Two Indians allegedly living illegally in Pakistan arrested, say authorities

Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Karachi during census exercise with Pakistani authorities claiming they were living illegally in the city for the last eight years.

Law enforcement agencies are questioning the duo from Gujarat who had been arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqba and Saddar areas of Karachi on Monday during the ongoing countrywide census, Sindh Census Commissioner Abdul Aleem Memon said.

“We found them during census checks in Karachi this week,” Memon said.

The census officials alerted the authorities about the presence of the two Indians which led to a raid by police and intelligence agencies.

According to officials, the two men have been living in the city for the last eight years.

They have been identified as Hassan Ahmad, a resident of Ahmadabad and Waseem Hassan from Gujarat, local Dunya TV reported.

Both the persons are living in the country without any legal documents.

“They have no legal documents to support why they are living in Karachi and they were unable to respond to our questions properly. One of them also had a diary which we confiscated and handed over to the authorities,” Memon said.

Pakistan began its first census in about two decades with the assistance of over 200,000 troops and civilian officials on March 15 to collect crucial data that will be used for key policy decisions, including delimitation of constituencies.

The first phase of the 6th census has been completed in eight districts of Sindh, including six districts of Karachi and one each in Hyderabad and Ghotki. The census would be completed by the end of May.

