Two Indian-Americans indicted on H-1B visa fraud

Photo for representational purpose

Two Indian-Americans have been indicted by a US federal court for using fraudulent documents in obtaining H-1B visa for Indian technology professionals. If convicted, Jayavel Murugan, 46, and Syed Nawaz, 40, will face up to 20 years of imprisonment or up to USD 250,000 of fine or both. Murugan, chief executive officer of Fremont-based Dynasoft Synergy, and Nawaz used fraudulent documents to obtain H-1B visa for Indian technology professionals, federal prosecutor alleged.

As per court documents, Dynasoft petitioned to place workers at Stanford University, Cisco and Brocade. But they had no intention of receiving the foreign workers named on the applications, federal prosecutors alleged. The two indulged in such activities from 2010 to 2016. The indictments were unsealed on Friday. As per company’s website, Dynasoft Synergy Inc is based in California and has an office in Chennai as well.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

