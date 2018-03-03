Two hurt as avalanche hits California ski resort

The man’s body was found under feet of snow Friday, the day after a blizzard packing 150-mph winds hit the Sierra Nevada (Representational Image/ File) The man’s body was found under feet of snow Friday, the day after a blizzard packing 150-mph winds hit the Sierra Nevada (Representational Image/ File)

Officials at a California ski resort say an avalanche that caught five people has injured two people, one of them seriously. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene Friday afternoon at Squaw Valley Ski Resort east of Sacramento. Local television stations posted dramatic video of people digging out a man buried under snow. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body injury, another person was treated and released and three people weren’t hurt. The resort has been closed.

The avalanche occurred a day after a snowboarder died at the resort. The man’s body was found under feet of snow Friday, the day after a blizzard packing 150-mph winds hit the Sierra Nevada.

An avalanche has prompted the closure of the Squaw Valley ski resort in Northern California The Placer County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Friday that it appears that all skiers and snowboarders had been accounted for, Sheriff’s officials say the avalanche occurred at about 3 pm. Squaw Valley is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Sacramento.

