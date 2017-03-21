Two detained for possible weapon link in Paris airport attack

Latest News
While no one else was hurt, the incident further rattled France, under a state of emergency after a string of attacks.

By: AP | Paris | Published:March 21, 2017 11:59 pm
Paris, paris attack, paris terrorist attack, Orly airport terrorist attack, terrorist attack at paris airport, islam, allah, die for allah, france airport attack, airport attacker, world news, indian express The two suspects remained in custody Tuesday after being detained Monday, and face possible preliminary charges of association with a terrorist enterprise. (Source: Reuters)

Two people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in providing a weapon to a Frenchman who was shot to death after attacking soldiers guarding Paris’ Orly airport. The Paris prosecutor’s office says the two suspects remained in custody Tuesday after being detained Monday, and face possible preliminary charges of association with a terrorist enterprise. Their identities were not released.

Authorities say attacker Ziyed Ben Belgacem shot and wounded a police officer with a revolver loaded with birdshot Saturday, then attacked soldiers at Orly while brandishing a revolver and yelling that he wanted to kill and die for Allah. Other soldiers shot Belgacem to death.

