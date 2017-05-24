Two Chinese nationals kidnapped in Pakistan – provincial spokesman

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Two Chinese nationals working in Pakistan were kidnapped on Wednesday in the city of Quetta, a provincial government spokesman said, in the latest attack on workers from China likely to raise concern about its investment plans.

“A Chinese couple has been kidnapped and their personal guard was injured during the incident,” Anwar ul Haq Kakar, a spokesman for Baluchistan province, of which Quetta is capital, told Reuters.

China’s ambassador to Pakistan and other officials have urged Islamabad to improve security, especially in Baluchistan, where China is building a new port and funding roads as part of the $57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that will connect western China with Pakistan’s Arabian Sea coast.

