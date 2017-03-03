Two avalanches kill three in Italian city

At least three persons were killed and five others were injured, some seriously, after a snowslide in the Val Veny valley near the upscale ski resort of Courmayeur in the Italian Alps, rescuers said. “Two #avalanches in Valle Aosta: the death toll in Val Veny reaches three. Two skiiers are still missing in Colle San Carlo. Work continues,” Alpine search and rescue services tweeted. Two helicopters, two doctors and a team of sniffer dogs were despatched to the scene, search and rescue services said.

The avalanche hit some 20 people, who were believed to be foreigners, just before 1 p.m. local time. It was not immediately clear if some or all of the victims were skiing off-piste at the time. A second avalanche struck Val d’Aosta at the Colle San Carlo Pass soon afterwards, engulfing two skiiers.