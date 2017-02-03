Latest News
  • Twitterati react post Louvre attack in Paris

Louvre officials said the museum was closed and that visitors already inside when the attack took place were being kept there.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2017 4:06 pm
paris, paris attack, louvre museum, Louvre paris, France, France attack, France attack twitter, france attack twitter reactions, louvre museum attack, paris soldier attack, latest news, latest world news, indian express news, paris attack reactions A Reuters witness at the scene said police had cordoned off access to the museum. (Source: Reuters photo/File)

A French soldier on Friday shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said. One source said the man had been trying to get into the museum’s shopping mall and had attacked another soldier before being shot and seriously wounded. “Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area,” the interior ministry tweeted as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians. Louvre officials said the museum was closed and that visitors already inside when the attack took place were being kept there. A Reuters witness at the scene said police had cordoned off access to the museum.

France has been hit by a series of militant Islamist attacks over the past two years that have killed more than 230 people and which have been claimed by the militant Islamist group Islamic State.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the attack:

The most recent deadly attack took place in the southern city of Nice when a man drove a truck into a crowd on the seafront killing 86.

