Twitterati react post Louvre attack in Paris

A French soldier on Friday shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said. One source said the man had been trying to get into the museum’s shopping mall and had attacked another soldier before being shot and seriously wounded. “Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area,” the interior ministry tweeted as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians. Louvre officials said the museum was closed and that visitors already inside when the attack took place were being kept there. A Reuters witness at the scene said police had cordoned off access to the museum.

France has been hit by a series of militant Islamist attacks over the past two years that have killed more than 230 people and which have been claimed by the militant Islamist group Islamic State.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the attack:

#Louvre – a hashtag that should be trending because of the best of humanity is now trending because of the worst. — John (@EnglandProject) February 3, 2017

MORE: #Louvre attacker carried 2 backpacks, neither had explosives. Attacker shot 5 times and is gravely wounded. Soldier lightly wounded. — Sean O’Reilly (@SeanWFTS) February 3, 2017

BOTH the suspect and Soldier involved have been wounded. Soldier’s injuries non-Life Threatening. Suspect is Critical. #Louvre — Michael O’Donnell (@Michaeloptv) February 3, 2017

#BREAKING : suspected terrorist attack in #Paris: a soldier on guard @ #Louvre has opened fire on a man trying to attack him with machete — Bénédicte Paviot (@BenedictePaviot) February 3, 2017

Racist French Soldier shoots #muslim man of peace @ #Louvre as he offers to shave soldiers beard while chanting Islamic pray ‘Allah Akbhar’ — Torsten Sjöberg 🇸🇪 (@W8TNJGND) February 3, 2017

I find it odd that in any of these cases – where details are emerging – we are always told about someone shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ #Louvre — Josh Wheeler (@JoshTWheeler) February 3, 2017

Yet again #Paris was on terrorist’s radar,but was fortunately blocked.

This time it wasn’t guns or truck but a Machete.#Louvre — Bhaarat Kurda (@TheBhaaratKurda) February 3, 2017

#louvre #Paris again why? Hopefully the attacker won’t be Muslim/Arab this time 🙈he said “Allah w Akbar” that’s not a good sign — Souraya Kahalah (@SourayaK) February 3, 2017

Nothing to see here, just a man with mental health issues and a machete who sneezed and it sounded like “Allah Akbar”. #louvre #Paris — 🇬🇧Richard Gowler (@The_Black_Shuck) February 3, 2017

#louvre

Islamic terrorists continuously want to slaughter Christians…as part of their global jihad” good job French police! — Dante (@fireondemand1) February 3, 2017

French govt should repeal gun control to allow the French to arm themselves. Where are all the guns in France right now? In mosques. #Louvre — Commodore Grayum (@CommodoreGrayum) February 3, 2017

Tourists told to sit on ground in locked halls inside the #Louvre pic.twitter.com/Ux1PTh4gbs — Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

Friend sends pic from inside the #Louvre , tourists being evacuated into locked down halls pic.twitter.com/1UxMkBsmPJ — Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

No explosives found in #Louvre attacker’s suitcase; 2nd person detained at the scene, following suspicious behavior … — Ivan (@Ivan226622) February 3, 2017

Some idiot bungs a knife to a gunfight screams alu Akbar & as usual the hysterical pu$$y righties want to shut down the borders. #Louvre — LeoKapakos (@LeoKapakosNY) February 3, 2017

terrorists aren’t muslims. terrorists have no religion. muslims don’t support this either. Stop the racism and the hate. #Louvre — mina (@xminasax) February 3, 2017

Paris under attack again and people will still try to attack Trump for clamping down on immigration #Trump #paris #DonaldTrump #Louvre — Jamie Madden (@jamiemadden1989) February 3, 2017

The most recent deadly attack took place in the southern city of Nice when a man drove a truck into a crowd on the seafront killing 86.

