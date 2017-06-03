Latest News
  • Twitter row: South Africa’s opposition suspends ex-leader Helen Zille after colonialism tweet

Twitter row: South Africa’s opposition suspends ex-leader Helen Zille after colonialism tweet

Helen Zille had said on Twitter: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc."

By: Reuters | Johannesburg | Published:June 3, 2017 4:51 pm
Helen Zille, Twitter row, South Africa Leader, DA, colonialism, Indian express news, India new, Helen Zille has been suspended from all party related activities until her disciplinary hearing is concluded

Related News

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance has suspended Helen Zille, a former DA leader and now premier of Western Cape province, for a tweet about colonialism, the party said on Saturday. Zille said on Twitter in March: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc.”

“Our federal executive has resolved that Zille be suspended from all party-related activities until such time that a disciplinary hearing is concluded,” party leader Mmusi Maimane said. The Western Cape is a DA stronghold and the only province not governed by the African National Congress.

More Related News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 03: Latest News