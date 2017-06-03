Twitter row: South Africa’s opposition suspends ex-leader Helen Zille after colonialism tweet

Helen Zille has been suspended from all party related activities until her disciplinary hearing is concluded Helen Zille has been suspended from all party related activities until her disciplinary hearing is concluded

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance has suspended Helen Zille, a former DA leader and now premier of Western Cape province, for a tweet about colonialism, the party said on Saturday. Zille said on Twitter in March: “For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc.”

“Our federal executive has resolved that Zille be suspended from all party-related activities until such time that a disciplinary hearing is concluded,” party leader Mmusi Maimane said. The Western Cape is a DA stronghold and the only province not governed by the African National Congress.

