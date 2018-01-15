Twin suicide blast kills 26 in Baghdad

Two suicide bombers reportedly blew themselves up in central Baghdad’s al-Tayyaran square. Two suicide bombers reportedly blew themselves up in central Baghdad’s al-Tayyaran square.

At least 26 people were killed and 90 injured after a twin suicide attack struck Iraqi’s capital city of Baghdad, AFP on Monday. This was the second such attack in three days, it added.



Health chief for east Baghdad, Dr Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, told the news agency that “26 dead and 90 wounded”.

“Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in al-Tayyaran square in central Baghdad,” said General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes the army and the police. He said there had been 16 deaths.

