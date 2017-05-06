Twin blast in Phillipine capital kill at least two

Two explosions on Saturday in the Philippine capital killed two people, police said. This is the second incident in the area within a week. The blast occurred in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila where there are big slums, claiming two lives and injuring four, the capital’s police chief, Oscar Albayalde told DZMM radio.

Another blast in Quiapo on April 29, which occurred as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit, injured 14 people. Police said that a pipe bomb caused that blast, and insisted it was not a terrorism incident related to the

gathering of political leaders. Police did not immediately give any explanation for the explosion.

