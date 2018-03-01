TV ad aims to pressure Trump on transgender military service

FILE – In this July 28, 2016, file photo, LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist groups are turning to television ads to pressure the White House into allowing transgender people to keep serving in the military. McBride, Human Rights Campaign’s spokeswoman, said it’s a “critical window of time” to take the fight directly to the White House. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) FILE – In this July 28, 2016, file photo, LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist groups are turning to television ads to pressure the White House into allowing transgender people to keep serving in the military. McBride, Human Rights Campaign’s spokeswoman, said it’s a “critical window of time” to take the fight directly to the White House. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Activist groups are turning to television ads including on President Donald Trump’s go-to station, Fox News to pressure the White House into allowing transgender people to keep serving in the military.

Trump has vowed to ban transgender troops from serving. He’ll be able to see the 30-second commercial on Friday, when it starts airing on Fox, CNN and MSNBC. It uses quotes from Trump, a former senior military leader and several Congress members who were in the armed forces to argue that all qualified Americans should be able to serve.

The issue has become mired in a complicated string of political statements, court decisions, and policy reviews since Trump first stunned his administration with tweets declaring that the government would ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

