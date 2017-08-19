Only in Express
  • Turkmenistan: Liquor stores closed in capital ahead of international sporting events

Turkmenistan: Liquor stores closed in capital ahead of international sporting events

There has been no announcement from the government of an alcohol ban. The merchants did not give their names, reflecting concern about the authoritarian country's intolerance of criticism.

Published:August 19, 2017 10:29 pm
Liquor stores have been closed down and alcoholic products taken off the shelves of food stores in the capital of Turkmenistan ahead of a major international athletic competition next month.

Merchants at several stores told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities had ordered alcohol sales halted until October, after the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games conclude. The competition in Ashgabat, the capital, takes place Sept. 17-27.

There has been no announcement from the government of an alcohol ban. The merchants did not give their names, reflecting concern about the authoritarian country’s intolerance of criticism.

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has made sports and physical fitness a top initiative and has launched a program to make the country tobacco-free by 2025.

