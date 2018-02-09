  • Associate Sponsor
Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militia targets in Syria: Report

By: Reuters | Istanbul | Published: February 9, 2018 10:42 am
Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militia targets in Syria: Report A man stands on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Mesraba in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/Representational
Turkish warplanes resumed strikes on Kurdish YPG militia targets in Syria’s Afrin region on Friday after a five-day lull that followed the shooting down of Russian warplane elsewhere in Syria, the Hurriyet newspaper and other media reported. Hurriyet said Turkey had halted air strikes as Russia worked on its air defence system after Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane in Idlib province on Feb. 3.

State-run Anadolu news agency said Turkish warplanes hit at least six targets in air strikes that began around midnight. There was no information regarding casualties or damage. Turkey launched an air and ground offensive in Afrin on Jan. 20 targetting Kurdish YPG fighters, which it views as a terrorist wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish soil.

