Turkish PM launches ‘yes’ campaign over President Erdogan powers

Turkey’s prime minister has officially launched his ruling party’s campaign for a “yes” vote in a referendum on ushering a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Binali Yildirim formally got campaigning going today telling supporters in a sports arena that the proposed new system would build a strong Turkey capable of surmounting terror threats and make its economy more robust. Yildirim said: “We are taking the first steps on the path of a future strong Turkey.”

The proposed reforms to be voted on April 16 will give the largely ceremonial presidency executive powers and abolish the office of the prime minister. Opponents say the proposed system foresees too few checks and balances on Erdogan’s rule.