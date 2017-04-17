Turkish PM declares victory in referendum

In Picture, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım (Source: facebook.com/binaliyildirimfan) In Picture, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım (Source: facebook.com/binaliyildirimfan)

Addressing people after the indications of the unofficial results, the Turkish PM Binali Yildirim declared victory in the referendum and said this is a new page Turkey and its democracy. He said voting was a response to those forces that threaten the country.

“Turkey is opening a new page in its democracy. Vote outcome is best response to foreign forces who threaten Turkey,” said Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım.

Exit poll results have indicated that ‘Yes’ side is winning, as they are leading with 51.3 per cent vote, according to AFP.

The world is looking at the referendum, as it will shape the country’s strained relations with the European Union. The country has already put a bar on the flow of migrants, mainly refugees from war torn countries of Syria and Iraq. However, the President says he may review the deal after the vote.

Around 55 million people are casting their vote from abroad had voted earlier.

The President had earlier said, “God willing I believe our people will decide to open the path to much more rapid development.”

However, the opposition parties have declined the mandate, saying they will challenge the outcome.

