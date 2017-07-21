Turkish PM says dismisses Berlin criticism, says Turkey as safe as Germany

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during the annual military parade, the highlight of celebrations marking the 43nd anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in Cyprus, in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during the annual military parade, the highlight of celebrations marking the 43nd anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in Cyprus, in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday dismissed comments by German authorities that he said were aimed at sowing doubt among investors, adding that Turkey was just as Germany.

Yildirim’s comments to reporters after Friday prayers, came after Berlin warned its citizens that traveling and working in Turkey carried security risks.

Yildirim also said Turkey wanted Germany to take measures against militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the network of the US-based cleric it blames for last July’s failed coup.

