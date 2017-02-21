Latest News
  • Turkish military says 44 ISIS militants killed in Syria

Turkish military says 44 ISIS militants killed in Syria

Turkey's army said 15 of the jihadists were killed in clashes, artillery fire and air strikes during operations in al-Bab, while the remaining 29 were killed in the coalition air strikes

By: Istanbul | Reuters | Published:February 21, 2017 2:31 pm
Turkey news, Turkey military kills ISIS militants, ISIS militants killed in Turkey, Turkey news, latest news, War against ISIS, Syria news, Latest news, The Islamic State stronghold, 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border, has been a prime target since Turkey launched an incursion with Syrian rebels last August (Photo for representational purpose)

Forty-four Islamic State militants were killed by Turkey-backed operations around the Syrian town of al-Bab and in US-led coalition air strikes on Monday, the Turkish military said on Tuesday. One Turkish soldier was killed and two were wounded during work to clear landmines and explosives in the area, the army said, reiterating that it had largely established control in the residential areas of al-Bab.

Watch What Else is Making News

The Islamic State stronghold, 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border, has been a prime target since Turkey launched an incursion with Syrian rebels last August to push the jihadists from its frontier and prevent gains by a Kurdish militia.

Turkey’s army said 15 of the jihadists were killed in clashes, artillery fire and air strikes during operations in al-Bab, while the remaining 29 were killed and four buildings were destroyed in the coalition air strikes.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News