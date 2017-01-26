Turkish Foreign Ministry says Greek SC’s decision extends protection to coup plotters

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish authorities have reacted furiously to Greek Supreme Courts decision not to hand over the eight soldiers, who fled the country after a failed coup attempt in July last year, saying that decision was ”politically motivated.” The Turkish foreign ministry has further said the government will continue seek their extradition.

Watch What Else is Making News

The Turkish foreign ministry has described the Greek governments decision as “against international principles” and said that by rejecting Turkey’s extradition plea Greek institutions have failed to fight against terrorism. The Turkish foreign ministry says that decision also extends protection to the “plotters of Turkish coup.”

The Turkish authorities, in the meantime, have issued arrest warrants for the eight soldiers who fled to Greece.

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s office decided to issue the arrest warrant right after Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of the soldiers, which had angered Ankara.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd