At least 32 dead after Turkish cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan village

Turkish plane crash: According to the airport administration, the Turkish plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas. (Source: Google maps) Turkish plane crash: According to the airport administration, the Turkish plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas. (Source: Google maps)

A cargo plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan’s main airport in thick fog crashed in a populated area on Monday, authorities at the airport said, leaving at least 32 people dead.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 local time (0131 GMT).

The majority of the dead are from the nearby village of Dacha-Suu where the plane crashed, a spokesman for the country’s emergency services ministry told AFP.

Four pilots also died, the health ministry said.

— With Reuters inputs