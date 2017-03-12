Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan compares Dutch rally ban to Nazism as row spirals

Protesters wave flags outside the Dutch consulate in central Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Protesters wave flags outside the Dutch consulate in central Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said a Dutch ban on his foreign minister’s visit was like Nazism, as tensions rocketed over rallies abroad to help Ankara gain backing for a key vote. His comments came yesterday after the Netherlands said it would refuse Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu permission to land for a rally to gather support for a referendum on boosting Erdogan’s powers. The Dutch decision to ban Cavusoglu from visiting and holding a rally in the port city of Rotterdam came after Germany and other European nations also blocked similar campaign events. Unlike in Germany, where a string of planned rallies were barred by local authorities, in the Netherlands it was the government that stepped in to block Cavusoglu’s visit.

Watch what else is making news:



“They are the vestiges of the Nazis, they are fascists,” Erdogan told an Istanbul rally yesterday, days after he angrily compared moves to block rallies in Germany to “Nazi practices”.

“Ban our foreign minister from flying however much you like, but from now on let’s see how your flights will land in Turkey,” Erdogan said. Around 1,000 people waving Turkish flags protested outside the consulate in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam yesterday evening, watched by a large police presence.

Turkey’s Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya appeared at the scene after reportedly travelling overland from Germany, but Turkish TV said she was stopped by Dutch police some 30 metres (yards) short of the consulate.

“We’ve been here for about four hours. We were not even offered water,” she told the NTV television channel. “(Dutch) police are not allowing me to enter the consulate. ”

“I was told to leave the country and return to Germany as soon as possible,” she added. “I will not leave unless I am allowed to meet even for five minutes with our citizens.”

The Dutch public broadcaster NOS said police were planning to escort Kaya back to the border with Germany. Police would not confirm anything to AFP. Cavusoglu flew to France where he is expected to address a rally today in the eastern city of Metz. A French official said the visit had been cleared by the foreign ministry in Paris.

As the row raged, Turkish foreign ministry sources said the Dutch embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul had both been sealed off for “security reasons”. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Erdogan’s criticism was “crazy.”

“I understand that they are angry but this is way out of line,” he said. “I really think we made the right decision here.” Cavusoglu, speaking in Istanbul, said the ban was “unacceptable”. “Why are you taking sides in the referendum?” he said, adding: “Is the foreign minister of Turkey a terrorist?”