Top Stories
  • Turkey’s Erdogan says will speak to Donald Trump again this week

Turkey’s Erdogan says will speak to Donald Trump again this week

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold another phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, after the two leaders spoke last week.

By: Reuters | Ankara | Published: November 28, 2017 3:16 pm
Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Trump-Erdogan meeting, US-Turkey relations, US-Turkey ties, world news, indian express news US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (File)
Top News

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold another phone call with US President Donald Trump this week, after the two leaders spoke last week.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK), which will convene later Tuesday, will discuss a statement by the Pentagon on the provision of weapons to Syrian Kurdish militants.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 28: Latest News