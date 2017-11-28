Turkey’s Erdogan says will speak to Donald Trump again this week

US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (File) US President Donald Trump with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (File)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold another phone call with US President Donald Trump this week, after the two leaders spoke last week.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK), which will convene later Tuesday, will discuss a statement by the Pentagon on the provision of weapons to Syrian Kurdish militants.

