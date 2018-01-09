Turkey to continue Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, says President Erdogan

By: Reuters | Istanbul | Published: January 9, 2018 2:44 pm
Turkey’s military will continue its operation in Syria’s Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during a parliamentary address to his ruling AK Party.
In 2016, Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation on its Syrian border to eradicate what it called a “corridor of terror”, made up by the dual threat of Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish fighters.
