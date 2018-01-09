Turkey to continue Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, says President Erdogan

Turkey’s military will continue its operation in Syria’s Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during a parliamentary address to his ruling AK Party.

In 2016, Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation on its Syrian border to eradicate what it called a “corridor of terror”, made up by the dual threat of Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish fighters.

