Thursday, May 17, 2018
Turkey seeks UN General Assembly motion on Jerusalem, says it’s foreign minister

By: Reuters | Istanbul | Published: May 17, 2018 2:45:25 pm
turkey, jerusalem, unga, united nations, un general assembly, israel, palestine, gaza strip, middle east, indian express Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (Reuters/Files)
Turkey wants the United Nations General Assembly to pass a motion regarding Jerusalem, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as the discomfort over Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli forces grows. Speaking in an interview to state-broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu also said that an independent comission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand in the face of law. Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

