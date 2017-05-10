Turkey says US arming Kurdish Syria fighters ‘unacceptable’

Latest News
The Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) has been seen by Washington as the best ally against jihadists in Syria but Ankara regards the group as a terror outfit

By: AFP | Istanbul | Published:May 10, 2017 2:13 pm
Turkey today slammed as “unacceptable” a US announcement that Washington would supply arms and military equipment to Kurdish fighters battling Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria. “The supply of arms to the YPG is unacceptable,” Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli told A Haber television. “Such a policy will benefit nobody,” he said.

