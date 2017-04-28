Latest News
  Turkey retaliating against 'serious' mortar fire on Syria border: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"We will continue to take any measures as long as the threats persist... We will not allow efforts to form a terror corridor at our southern border," Erdogan said.

By: Reuters | Istanbul | Published:April 28, 2017 4:27 pm
Erdogan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, Turkey erdogan, Syria Erdogan, Erdogan syria, Kurdish militia fighter, ANkara, Istanbul, US, World news, indian express news Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Source: Reuters/File)

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey’s southern border region with Syria had come under serious mortar fire over the last two days and Turkish forces were retaliating as necessary.

Erdogan also told a conference in Istanbul that United States support for Kurdish militia fighters inside Syria was damaging solidarity between Washington and Ankara, but that relations could turn a page under President Donald Trump.

