Turkey restricts internet after IS releases video of two of its soldiers being ‘burned alive’

A monitoring organisation says Turkey restricted access to social media websites after the Islamic State group released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. IS released the video late Thursday, which purports to show the killing of two soldiers captured while fighting the militants in or around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab last month.

Turkish officials have not commented on the video. Turkey Blocks, an internet monitoring website, said it had detected the “throttling of Twitter and YouTube,” affecting many users in Turkey.

Turkey frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material authorities say would harm public order or security.

The 19-minute footage was purportedly shot in the IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria. Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men verbally attacks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

The video’s release came a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by IS fighters, in Ankara’s biggest loss so far in its unprecedented incursion into Syria. They were killed in a succession of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.