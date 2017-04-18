Turkey: Police helicopter carrying 12 crashes

A Turkish police helicopter carrying 12 people crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli on Tuesday, the local governor’s office said, adding that the crash may have been caused by poor weather conditions.

The helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members, the Tunceli governor’s office said in a statement.

Heavy fog in the region made the rescue operation difficult, Turkish media reports said.

