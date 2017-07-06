Turkey nabs 25 Islamic State suspects in anti-terror operations

IS flag (files/agencies) IS flag (files/agencies)

Turkey security forces has said at least 25 suspects linked to Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were detained in anti-terror operations on Wednesday. The raids were aimed to thwart planned attacks and uncover the organisation’s activities, Xinhua quoted security forces as saying. The anti-terror operations were carried out simultaneously in nine provinces — Van, Agri, Istanbul, Izmir, Kocaeli, Bingol, Adiyaman, Denizli and Mardin.

In Istanbul, the IS suspects targeted have been on a security watchlist for four months. Separately, 12 other IS suspects, arrested in two recent operations in the southern province of Adana, were referred to the court on Wednesday. Two of the suspects were planning to conduct attacks abroad while some others were plotting to attack meetings of local religious communities in the provinces of Konya and Gaziantep.

