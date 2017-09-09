Only in Express
Turkey kills 99 Kurdish militants in latest operations, says military

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged a more than three-decade insurgency against the state.

Turkish security forces have killed 99 Kurdish militants, including a high-ranking one, in operations in southeast Turkey over the last two weeks, the armed forces said on Saturday. Security forces targeted outposts and caves used by the militants for shelter and storage in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari, near the Iraqi border, the military said in a statement.

The operations, which were carried out between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, led to the seizure of 420 kg (925 lbs) of ammonium nitrate, used to make explosives, as well as bombs, guns and rifles, the military said.

  1. N
    navin
    Sep 9, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    the KURDS are fighting against ISIS . By attacking the Kurds , Turkey has proved that it is supportng ISIS.
    Reply
