Turkey detains four Islamic State suspects planning attacks

Turkish police have detained four Islamic State suspects who were believed to be planning attacks in Turkey, along with suicide belts and explosives, a provincial governor’s office said on Thursday. The arrests come after the biggest round-up targeting the jihadist group in Turkey last weekend, when 748 suspects were detained.

“Information was obtained indicating that some group members were going to carry out sensational attacks in our country in line with orders from senior members in Syria,” the Gaziantep governor’s office said in a written statement.

It said that in subsequent operations four suspects were detained, one of them already sought over terrorist group membership. No details were provided on their identity.

In searches, police seized 24 suicide belts weighing a total 150 kg, two kalashnikov rifles and bomb detonators.

A string of bomb and gun attacks in Turkey over the last two years have been blamed on Islamic State militants. Turkey is part of the US-led coalition against the militant group.

The head of the US CIA, Mike Pompeo, arrived in Turkey on Thursday for an official visit to Ankara, where he is expected to discuss the situation in Syria.

Thirty-nine people, mainly foreigners, were killed at New Year when an Islamic State militant opened fire inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.