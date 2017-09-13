Turkey defends deal with Russia, says ‘will take its own security measures’

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Source: AP/File) Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Source: AP/File)

Turkey will continue to take its own security measures, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, dismissing Western concern over the NATO member’s agreement to procure an S-400 air missile defence system from Russia.

“They went crazy because we made the S-400 agreement. What were we supposed to do, wait for you? We are taking and will take all our measures on the security front,” Erdogan said.

Western governments have expressed concern over the deal – which Erdogan said in July had been signed – as it cannot be integrated into the NATO system.

Turkey said in April that NATO ally nations had not presented a “financially effective” offer on alternative missile defence systems.

