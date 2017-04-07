Turkey calls for no-fly zone in Syria after US strike

In Picture, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP/ File Photo) In Picture, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP/ File Photo)

Turkey called for a no-fly zone in Syria following a US strike on a Syrian airbase early today after dozens were killed in a suspected chemical attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria earlier this week.

“In order to prevent similar massacres from happening again, it is necessary to enforce a no-fly zone and create safe zones in Syria without further delay,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a

statement.

